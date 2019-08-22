National

Ajit Doval meets Russian counterpart

Moscow: National Security Advisor Ajit Doval shakes hands with Nikolai Patrushev, Secretary of the Russian National Security Council during a meeting ahead of PM Narendra Modi's visit to Vladivostok for the Eastern Economic Forum in early September, in Moscow, Wednesday, Aug 21, 2019.

Weeks before Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Russia, National Security Adviser Ajit Doval visited Moscow on Wednesday and held talks with his counterpart Nikolai Patrushev, who is the secretary of the Russian National Security Council. Both Mr. Doval and Mr. Patrushev discussed Mr. Modi’s visit to Vladivostok in September for the Eastern Economic Forum.

Apart from his Russian counterpart, Mr. Doval also met with Dmitry Rogozin, Director of ROSCOSMOS, to review ongoing cooperation in space research and defence sector.

“Mr. Rogozin applauded the progress of the Chandrayaan programme and conveyed Russia’s support and best wishes for the mission's success. Both sides also discussed long-term aspects of space cooperation, which is expected to figure prominently in the bilateral summit in Vladivostok,” said an official statement.

This is the first high-level visit from the Indian side to Russia since the August 5 decision on Kashmir.

