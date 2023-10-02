Ajay Maken’s appointment as Congress treasurer reveals Rahul Gandhi’s influence

October 02, 2023 07:04 pm | Updated 07:04 pm IST - New Delhi

The appointment of Ajay Maken as the treasurer of the Congress, a post that is as important as the general secretary-organisation (GSO), indicates the influence former party chief Rahul Gandhi wields over Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge’s presidency.

The incumbent GSO, K.C. Venugopal, along with Mr. Maken, are considered to be die-hard Rahul Gandhi loyalists. Randeep Surjewala, who is All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary in-charge of poll-bound Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka, makes it a trio.

His posting could be the first among a series of appointments that are expected to take place as part of organisation reshuffle.

“We discussed ways to strengthen the party and organisation. I wish him a fruitful tenure ahead,” Mr. Kharge said on Monday in a post on X after Mr. Maken called on him at his official residence.

Mr. Maken had resigned from the Congress Working Committee (CWC) as well as the AICC in-charge of Rajasthan last November after failing to resolve the leadership tussle between Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot.

On August 20, when Mr. Kharge announced the new CWC, the former Delhi Congress chief was brought back as a member and, now made the treasurer. However, the much awaited organisation reshuffle or redesignation of organisational responsibilities seems to have been delayed.

Role for Priyanka

There is speculation that finding a suitable role for Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who was handling Uttar Pradesh earlier, is also one of the reasons for the delay. Opinion is divided whether she should be tied down with the responsibility of managing one State or be used as a star campaigner across States.

The upcoming Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Telangana and Mizoram also makes the reshuffle a difficult exercise in these States.

With Lok Sabha elections barely six months away, the Congress President, however will soon have to announce a team that will make the State units battle-ready.