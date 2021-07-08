National

Ajay Kumar, Nisith Pramanik take charge as MoS for Home

Ministers of State for Home Affairs Nisith Pramanik, Nityanand Rai and Ajay Kumar during Nisith's charge taking process at his office in New Delhi, Thursday, July 8, 2021. | Photo Credit: PTI
Special Correspondent NEW DELHI 08 July 2021 19:12 IST
Updated: 08 July 2021 19:12 IST

Ajay Kumar and Nisith Pramanik on Thursday took charge as Ministers of State for Home Affairs.

Mr. Kumar (60) is the Lok Sabha member from Kheri in Uttar Pradesh. The second-time MP has been an MLA in the State Assembly. He was also a member of the Kheri Zila Parishad.

Mr. Pramanik (35) is a first-time MP from Cooch Behar in West Bengal. He had shifted from the Trinamool Congress to the BJP ahead of the 2019 general election. He contested and won from Dinhata in the recent Assembly polls. However, he did not take oath as an MLA.

