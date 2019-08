A day after Union Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba was elevated as Cabinet Secretary, the Union government Thursday formally appointed Ajay Kumar Bhalla in his place.

In July last, Mr. Bhalla was appointed as Officer on Special Duty (OSD) in the Ministry of Home Affairs as a successor of Mr. Gauba. He was Secretary in the Ministry of Power.

Mr. Bhalla is a 1984 batch Assam Meghalaya cadre IAS officer.