Ajay Bhushan Pandey designated Finance Secretary

AHMEDABAD

03 March 2020 18:56 IST

Revenue Secretary Ajay Bhushan Pandey was on Tuesday designated as Finance Secretary in the Ministry of Finance. Mr. Pandey is a 1984 batch IAS officer of the Maharashtra cadre.

He is the senior most Secretary in the Ministry of Finance and by virtue of his seniority, the government has designated him as Finance Secretary following the superannuation of Rajiv Kumar, who retired on February 29.

The official notification was issued by the Personnel Ministry after it was approved by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

