Ajay Bhushan Pandey designated Finance Secretary

Revenue Secretary Ajay Bhushan Pandey was on Tuesday designated as Finance Secretary in the Ministry of Finance. Mr. Pandey is a 1984 batch IAS officer of the Maharashtra cadre.
He is the senior most Secretary in the Ministry of Finance and by virtue of his seniority, the government has designated him as Finance Secretary following the superannuation of Rajiv Kumar, who retired on February 29.
The official notification was issued by the Personnel Ministry after it was approved by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.