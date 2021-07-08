National

Ajay Bhatt takes charge as MoS Defence, tourism

Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt meets Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, in New Delhi, on July 8, 2021.   | Photo Credit: PTI

Member of Parliament Ajay Bhatt on Thursday took charge as Minister of State (MoS) for Defence as well as Tourism. He represents Nainital-Udhamsingh Nagar in Uttarakhand.

Mr. Bhatt is the member of Standing Committee on defence; Consultative Committee, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare; Committee on Subordinate Legislation; Joint Committee on the Personal Data Protection Bill 2019, and Committee on Estimates, a Defence Ministry statement said.

After assuming office, he called on Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

In a message on Twitter, Mr. Bhatt thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the party leadership for giving him the responsibility. He said he would strive towards ‘AatmaNirbhar Bharat’.

He had served as Cabinet Minister in Uttarakhand, holding portfolios such as Parliamentary Affairs, Health and Disaster Management. He was also the Leader of the Opposition in State Assembly.


