Mani Shankar Aiyar’s description of 1962 war as ‘alleged invasion’ by China reflects Congress’ anti-India mindset, says BJP

Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar’s description of China’s 1962 attack on India as an “alleged invasion” reflects the “anti-India mindset” of the Congress party and is a “signal to enemy countries” to interfere in the ongoing electoral process, the BJP said on Wednesday.

Mr. Aiyar could not have made such a statement without the concurrence of Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia told journalists, also taking a swipe at Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge for his “silence” over the issue.

Mr. Aiyar made the remarks at a book launch on Tuesday. Though he immediately issued an apology, while his party distanced itself from his comments, a controversy seems to have blown up around them.

MoU with China’s Communists

Mr. Bhatia said that the Congress distancing itself from such remarks by its leaders had become commonplace, and suggested that the Congress instead distance itself from countries like China.

He noted that the Congress had signed a Memorandum of Understanding with China’s ruling Communist party when the United Progressive Alliance was in power, claiming that the Opposition party has never disclosed any details of the MoU.

“Rahul Gandhi can betray India but not go against China,” Mr. Bhatia alleged. He termed the donations given to the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation by the Chinese embassy as a “bribe”.

