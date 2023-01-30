ADVERTISEMENT

AIX Connect Lucknow-Kolkata flight aborts take off after bird-hit

January 30, 2023 03:11 am | Updated January 29, 2023 09:21 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The budget carrier said the 147 passengers were attended to, and efforts were being made to mitigate the impact on the integrity of other scheduled operations

PTI

A Kolkata-bound AIX Connect, earlier known as AirAsia India, flight from Lucknow aborted take-off and returned to the bay on Sunday, following a bird hit.

The aircraft has been grounded for a detailed inspection, the airline said in a statement.

There were 147 passengers onboard the aircraft.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

"Flight i5-319, scheduled to operate from Lucknow to Kolkata, encountered a bird strike during the take-off roll. As a result, the aircraft returned to the bay and was grounded for detailed inspection," AIX Connect said.

The budget carrier said the impacted passengers were attended to, and efforts were being made to mitigate the impact on the integrity of other scheduled operations.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

air transport

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US