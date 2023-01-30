HamberMenu
AIX Connect Lucknow-Kolkata flight aborts take off after bird-hit

The budget carrier said the 147 passengers were attended to, and efforts were being made to mitigate the impact on the integrity of other scheduled operations

January 30, 2023 03:11 am | Updated 03:11 am IST - NEW DELHI

PTI

A Kolkata-bound AIX Connect, earlier known as AirAsia India, flight from Lucknow aborted take-off and returned to the bay on Sunday, following a bird hit.

The aircraft has been grounded for a detailed inspection, the airline said in a statement.

There were 147 passengers onboard the aircraft.

"Flight i5-319, scheduled to operate from Lucknow to Kolkata, encountered a bird strike during the take-off roll. As a result, the aircraft returned to the bay and was grounded for detailed inspection," AIX Connect said.

The budget carrier said the impacted passengers were attended to, and efforts were being made to mitigate the impact on the integrity of other scheduled operations.

