AIX Connect completes merger with AI Express

The Air India Group on Tuesday announced the completion of the merger of AIX Connect (erstwhile AirAsia India) with Air India Express (AIX) to serve as its low-cost arm.

All aircraft of AIX Connect have been transferred seamlessly to the Air Operator Certificate of AIX ensuring that airline operations of the combined entity continue without disruption, the DGCA said in a separate statement. It issued an updated air-operator certificate to mark the completion of the consolidation exercise.

The merged airline has 88 aircraft and almost 7,000 employees, which include 22 aircraft of AIX Connect and its 3,000 staff members.

The process included the the integration of aircraft, pilots, cabin crew, engineers, operational control systems, aircraft maintenance, certification procedures, and a wide range of contracts, vendors, and backend systems of the two airlines.

The group is also in the process of merging Vistara with Air India to form an enlarged full-service carrier.

“The merged entity will cater to the growing demand for air travel around India and in the region, especially amongst the country’s aspirational youth looking for fresh and more appealing value products. This merger will be followed by the merger of Vistara into Air India on 12 November,” said Air India CEO Campbell Wilson.