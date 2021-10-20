AIUDF’s Badruddin Ajmal slams Dhaka over atrocities against Hindus

GUWAHATI

Body’s chief Badruddin Ajmal seeks Delhi’s intervention in matter

The minority-based All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) has condemned the atrocities against Hindus in Bangladesh and slammed Dhaka for failing to protect them.

Islamic radicals had destroyed several Durga Puja pandals and idols across Bangladesh after accusing Hindus of insulting the Quran. Temples and houses of Hindus were attacked too, and a few people were killed by mobs.

“Protecting the rights and lives of minorities is the duty and responsibility of a country. But we have seen that Bangladesh has been unable to protect the minority Hindus, atrocities on who have been increasing since the Durga Puja festival,” AIUDF president and MP Maulana Badruddin Ajmal said in a statement.

He also requested New Delhi to exert diplomatic pressure on Dhaka and ensure that the Hindus and other minority communities in Bangladesh are not harassed or victimised. “Peace must reign supreme,” he said.