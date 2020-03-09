AIUDF for Priyanka as consensus candidate

GUWAHATI

09 March 2020 22:35 IST

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra could be the consensus candidate of the Congress and the AIUDF for one of three Rajya Sabha seats from Assam.

Also read: Sonia to finalise Assam Opposition’s consensus RS candidate

Assam Pradesh Congress Committee president Ripun Bora said on Monday the AIUDF led by Mr. Ajmal had proposed Ms. Vadra’s name.

Advertising

Advertising

“We are happy with this proposal but the final decision would be taken by the party high command. We expect an announcement by March 11,” he told newspersons.