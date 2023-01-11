AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal is mouthpiece of the BJP, says Jairam Ramesh

January 11, 2023 10:13 pm | Updated 10:13 pm IST - GUWAHATI

Rajya Sabha member and senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Wednesday said that Maulana Badruddin Ajmal, All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) chief, was working for the Bharatiya Janata Party.

In a statement issued from Punjab, Mr. Ramesh said Mr. Ajmal was a mouthpiece of the BJP like others in parties such as the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen.

The statement was a response to a recent claim by the AIUDF president, who represents the Dhubri Lok Sabha constituency, that he shares a close relationship with the top Congress leaders and has access to meetings where even the Assam Congress chief Bhupen Kumar Borah is not allowed.

“Ajmal has made the most unacceptable and totally bogus remarks against the Congress leadership in Assam. These are blatantly defamatory,” Mr. Ramesh said.

“It is true that Congress and the AIUDF fought the last (2021) Assembly elections as an alliance. That decision had not been an easy one to take for Congress. But it was taken in the belief that Ajmal will be a consistent and reliable partner and who would strengthen secular forces in the State and in the country,” he said.

But following the election results, Mr. Ajmal and Assam’s Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma engaged in a pact to defame the Congress in the State, Mr. Ramesh said.

“After the election results, it became very clear that Ajmal had worked out an understanding with the Chief Minister of Assam… with the sole purpose of maligning and defaming Congress and its leadership,” he said.

The Congress MP said the duo mounted the latest attack as they have been “shaken by the extraordinary success of Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra as well as that of the Bharat Jodo Yatra-Assam”.