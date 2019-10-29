AIUDF chief Ajmal rejects Assam two-child policy

Lok Sabha member and president of the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) Badruddin Ajmal said the Assam government’s two-child policy for job eligibility will not stop Muslims from producing children.

The State’s junior Minister for Health and Family Welfare Pijush Hazarika termed his view “provocative” and “insensitive” to the hardships poor people undergo to even raise two children.

The State Cabinet had on October 21 approved going ahead with the policy of making government jobs out of bounds for people with more than two children. The Population and Women Empowerment Policy of Assam will come into effect from January 1, 2021.

“The government has brought this law to stop Muslims from having jobs, but the Sachar Committee report says less than 2% Muslims get government jobs. Muslims will continue to produce children and will not listen to anyone,” said Mr. Ajmal, whose family runs a major global perfume business.

“No one can stop those who want to come to this world. Islam believes in not tampering with nature,” he said on Saturday. He advised the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government to first decide if it should go ahead with the two-child policy or heed the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh that wants Hindus to produce 10 children.

Mr. Hazarika said the AIUDF chief was being irresponsible.

“The two-child policy is not anti-Muslim, as has been interpreted. There are many Muslims in Assam who believe in small families, which is desirable in a world where resources are shrinking due to immense population pressure on land. Mr. Ajmal is speaking for himself and rich Muslims who can afford to have large families and not bother about their children getting jobs,” he said on Monday.