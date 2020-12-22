AITUC to observe ‘skip lunch day’ in solidarity with farmers

NEW DELHI

22 December 2020 21:39 IST

The All-India Trade Union Congress (AITUC) on Tuesday said it would observe “skip lunch day” on Wednesday in solidarity with farmers observing a relay hunger strike.

In a statement, AITUC general secretary Amarjeet Kaur said: “The Central government is trying to side step the genuine demands of the farmers, the demands which are not only in the interest of the farmers but are in the interest of public at large and of course in the national interest.”

She said trade unions had been supporting the farmers’ demands for repealing the three recent agricultural laws and the enactment of a law ensuring Minimum Support Price for produce.

Advertising

Advertising