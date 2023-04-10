ADVERTISEMENT

AI's Delhi-San Francisco plane suffers tech issue before take off; airline replaces aircraft

April 10, 2023 11:56 am | Updated 11:56 am IST - New Delhi

There were little over 200 passengers onboard, the sources added.

PTI

An Air India aircraft that was to operate a flight from the national capital to San Francisco suffered a technical issue before take off and returned to the stand on Monday morning, sources said.

The airline replaced the aircraft and later the flight took off for San Francisco.

According to the sources, the plane had pushed back and returned to the stand before take off due to the technical issue. Later, the passengers were accommodated in another aircraft.

There was no immediate statement from Air India.

