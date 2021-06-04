Airports Authority of India discusses austerity measures with employees

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) management held a meeting with its employees’ union on Thursday to discuss likely austerity measures as COVID-19 has resulted in it incurring losses for the first time since its inception.

According to provisional figures for the financial year 2021, AAI has incurred a loss of ₹2,800 crore as compared to a profit of ₹1,985 crore in FY2020.

At the meeting with the employees’ union and eight other staff associations, the management proposed deferral in payment of salary and perks which amount to 35% of the basic pay, and suspending payment for overtime as well as encashment of leave.

The AAI is also mulling over cutting down operational and administrative costs, which include stationery and travel expenses, among others.

To overcome the financial losses, the AAI has also written to the Ministry of Civil Aviation for financial support, it is reliably learnt.