It’s ‘business’ as usual for airlines

Business travel is expected to go past pre-pandemic levels as meetings, conferences and exhibitions are being held offline

Go First, which considers leisure travel to be its USP and has 41% of its network catering to leisure destinations, says corporate travel has another benefit for airlines and the travel industry, when it drives the demand for leisure travel | Photo Credit: File photo

Business travel is expected to go past pre-pandemic levels as meetings, conferences and exhibitions are being held offline

When the pandemic forced officer-goers to work remotely, much of corporate travel ground to a halt. Those who served the travel segment were worried that exposure to virtual video-conferencing and event platforms may mean a death knell for business travel. But two years later, there has been a ‘360-degree change’, according to a leading airline in the country.

IndiGo, which controls 56% of the aviation market, saw 100% recovery in corporate or business travel in April and May and expects the demand for it to soon exceed pre-pandemic levels, according to its chief strategy and revenue officer Sanjay Kumar.

“The pandemic has created a new segment of travel, which includes those who used to normally travel by train but have since been exposed to air travel and are now continuing to remain with this mode of travel,” Mr. Kumar explains. The second factor, he says, is the MICE (Meeting, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions) travel.

“For the last two years there were no meetings, conferences and exhibitions, and now all of a sudden we are seeing a huge number of these activities upping corporate travel,” says Mr. Kumar.

“This is really helping the ecosystem of the travel industry — hotel rooms are not available, seats on planes are difficult to get especially during the weekend when a lot of these exhibitions take place,” he notes. Mr. Kumar is optimistic that there is going to be “more growth” in the months to come as far as business travel is concerned.

A senior executive at Go First says if they had seen 40 corporate travellers on a 186-seater plane in the pre-pandemic time , they are now able to see 45, and in some cases 50 travellers — an increase from 24% to 29%.

Business travel is a lucrative opportunity for airlines for several reasons. First, it accounts for a large chunk of an airline’s revenue from passenger tickets. “Big corporates in the country account for 24-25% of the overall revenue from passenger traffic. But if you track the pattern of travel of other categories such as lawyers, doctors and self-employed businessmen, then the entire corporate travel chunk is 46-48% of revenue,” says Mr. Kumar.

About 200 corporate firms in the country, including TCS, Wipro and PwC, account for 80% of the business to the entire travel industry.

Secondly, a business traveller tends to spend more on a ticket as the travel is part of official expenses, unlike a family travel where even a slight price difference of ₹100 could make one to switch to another airline.

Business travellers also book their tickets closer to the date of departure, meaning they would pay higher airfares. They also travel more frequently – up to four times a week in some cases – as opposed to leisure travel, which may happen only three or four times in a year.

Go First, which considers leisure travel to be its USP and has 41% of its network catering to leisure destinations, says corporate travel has another benefit for airlines and the travel industry, when it drives the demand for leisure travel. A mix of business and leisure is called “bleisure” within the industry.

For the Thomas Cook Group, the demand for business travel is about 90% of pre-COVID levels and is led by IT, consultancy, banking and finance, global accounts and SME sectors.

“We expect to surpass our pre-COVID levels by this quarter,” says Indiver Rastogi, president and group head, global business travel, Thomas Cook (India) & SOTC. The current demand is despite increased airfares and hotel rates indicating a “growing appetite,” he adds. These business trips are dominated by domestic destinations, but also include the U.S., the U.K., Europe and South-East Asia.

But delays in visa processing and unavailability of visa appointments means that some international carriers have lost their precious big spenders.

“Our flights are filling up fast with NRIs who haven’t travelled over the past two or three years, including for the months of July and August. But our business traveller segment is badly affected,” said a senior executive at a major European airline. The executive hopes visa processes will scale up by September, enabling the airline to see pre-pandemic levels of business travel.