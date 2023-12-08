Airlines providing travel at a reasonable cost, says Scindia

December 08, 2023 12:16 am | Updated 12:16 am IST - NEW DELHI

Airlines continues to provide the benefit of air travel at a “reasonable cost” despite a three-fold jump in the price of aviation turbine fuel (ATF), Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia said in Parliament.

“The cost of aviation turbine fuel has increased from ₹55,000 to ₹1.5 lakh per kilolitre, which is a three-fold increase but [the rise in] airfares is nowhere close to that. Even today, the ATF is at ₹1.08 lakh per kilolitre, which is a 2.5 times increase. Airlines operate under very extenuating circumstances and are still providing travel to a majority of our population at a very reasonable cost,” Mr. Scindia said in the Lok Sabha in response to questions from BSP member Sangeeta Azad and Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) member Mohammed Bashir on the rise in airfares and the need for government oversight to control them.

Losses due to COVID

The Minister said airlines had suffered huge losses during the past three years due to COVID-19, ranging from ₹55,000 crore to ₹1.32 lakh crore annually, which had “destroyed the financial viability of airlines, and even in that environment they have operated in a sustainable basis”. Mr. Scindia said airfares were in fact competitive and comparable with First Class AC fare on trains.

He explained that the DGCA’s Tariff Monitoring Unit (TMU) routinely monitored airfares on selected routes on a random basis by using airlines’ websites to ensure that the airlines did not charge airfares outside the range declared by them. According to the Minister, a recent analysis of airfares showed that fares for February to October 2023 declined for all months as compared to their corresponding months the previous year, keeping seasonality of demand in mind.

The Minister was confident of a robust growth in air travellers, whose numbers were expected to grow three-fold from 14.5 crore annually to 42 crore by 2030.