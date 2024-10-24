ADVERTISEMENT

Over 70 flights receive bomb threats on October 24 alone, taking total to 250 in 11 days

Updated - October 24, 2024 05:17 pm IST - New Delhi

The sources said around 20 flights each of Air India, Vistara, and IndiGo have got the threats while Akasa Air has got the threats for about 14 flights

PTI

Image used for representational purpose only. | Photo Credit: PTI

More than 70 flights of various Indian airlines received bomb threats on Thursday (October 24, 2024), according to sources.

ADVERTISEMENT

The sources said around 20 flights each of Air India, Vistara, and IndiGo have got the threats while Akasa Air has got the threats for about 14 flights. In 11 days, nearly 250 flights operated by the Indian carriers have received the bomb threats.

Airlines get more hoax threats, Indigo diverts three flights headed to Jeddah

An Akasa Air spokesperson said some of its flights operating on October 24 have received security alerts.

"The Akasa Air Emergency Response teams are monitoring the situation and are in touch with the security and regulatory authorities. We are following all safety and security procedures in coordination with local authorities," the spokesperson said in a statement.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Earlier this week, Civil Aviation Minister K. Rammohan Naidu said the government plans to take legislative actions to deal with instances of bomb threats to airlines, including placing perpetrators of such threats in the no-fly list.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US