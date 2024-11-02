GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Airline bomb hoax threats: suspect surrenders before Nagpur Police

An email allegedly sent by him to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and railway police authorities on October 21 had led to increased security measures at railway stations too.

Published - November 02, 2024 03:33 am IST - Nagpur:

PTI
In the past 15 days, over 510 flights have got the threats that later turned out to be hoaxes.

In the past 15 days, over 510 flights have got the threats that later turned out to be hoaxes. | Photo Credit: Rao G N

A 35-year-old man who was allegedly behind a series of hoax bomb threats to airports and railway stations across the country has been arrested after he presented himself before Nagpur Police, an official said on Friday.

Over 60 flights get bomb threats on October 28 taking total to 410 aircrafts in 15 days

Jagdish Shriam Uikey, resident of Arjuni Morgaon in Gondia district of eastern Maharashtra, arrived Nagpur by flight and surrendered on Thursday evening after the city police sent him a notice seeking his presence for probe, the official said.

In the 13 days leading up to October 26, more than 300 flights operated by Indian carriers received hoax bomb threats. Most of the threats were issued through social media. On October 22 alone, around 50 flights, including 13 each from IndiGo and Air India, received threats.

Mr. Uikey operated from Delhi, the police official said.

An email allegedly sent by him to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and railway police authorities on October 21 had led to increased security measures at railway stations too.

In 2021, he allegedly made a phone call reporting a hoax bomb threat and was later arrested. After being released, he moved out of Arjuni Morgaon and told close friends that he had moved to Delhi, the official said.

The investigators, led by Deputy Commissioner of Police Shweta Khedkar, zeroed in on him based on the emails he had sent to various establishments.

He has studied up to Class XI and written a book on terrorism titled Aaatankwad - Ek Tufaani Rakshas.

Further probe is on, the official said.

Published - November 02, 2024 03:33 am IST

Related Topics

Nagpur / police

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.