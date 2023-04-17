Airfares surge 40% to 60%, but India still wants to vacation abroad

April 17, 2023 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - NEW DELHI

As countries began to relax entry norms last year, some decided to immediately plan their travel and fulfil their pent-up desire for a foreign vacation, while many others put off a trip until airfares stabilised. But for the second consecutive year, ticket prices continue to remain high, with some destinations in Europe and the Middle East seeing airfares rise by 40% to 60% from last year. Yet the urge to travel is stronger.

A one-way economy airfare from Mumbai to Paris booked 15 to 30 days in advance for travel in May costs ₹42,990, and Mumbai to Rome costs ₹41,666, according to data provided from travel booking portal ixigo.com (prices fluctuate online). The same fares last year were between ₹25,000 to ₹30,000, indicating a rise of 40% to 60%. Mumbai-London tickets are also about 37% higher than last year, despite a higher demand, with ixigo seeing an increase in bookings of 20%.

On short-haul destinations, a Bengaluru to Doha economy ticket at ₹16,819 has seen an increase in fare of 73% despite a 50% rise in bookings, and Mumbai to Doha has seen a 49% rise in airfares despite bookings more than doubling since last year on the portal. “The overall demand is more than the supply and this mismatch is causing airfares to rise,” says Aloke Bajpai, group CEO and co-founder of the travel booking portal.

The grounding of more than 100 aircraft with airlines such as IndiGo, SpiceJet, and GoFirst due to supply chain issues, has delayed deliveries of spare parts and engines required for maintenance. Added to this is the rise in jet fuel prices due to the Russia-Ukraine war and the rupee depreciation.

The long haul

Despite the rising costs many are also opting to book longer holidays than before, according to MakeMyTrip.com. “The average nights booked for outbound packages for the summer quarter [April to June] is 27% higher than last year’s corresponding period, and almost 85% higher than the pre-pandemic average. In domestic packages, too, we have seen a 54% increase in average room nights booked this year over the corresponding period in 2019,” says Rajesh Magow, co-founder and group CEO, MakeMyTrip.

He added that this indicates that there is a preference for relaxed itineraries, which has also positively impacted average per-passenger spend.

While European destinations remain popular this summer, short-haul destinations such as Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, Maldives, and UAE make it to the top five. Morocco and Russia are also seeing a surge in demand. Among domestic destinations, Goa, Kochi, Srinagar, Dehradun, and Leh are the most sought-after.

Flights on trunk routes such as those to Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, and Hyderabad are higher by 13% to 30% as compared to pre-Covid levels.

Data from ixigo also shows that if passengers book tickets earlier, say more than 30 days before the date of travel, they could save 15% to 20% on their airfare. For example, a Delhi-Paris flight that costs ₹42,990 in May, could cost ₹31,187 in June.

Visa waiting periods, which typically take between 15 to 45 days could also get longer, warns Shikhar Aggarwal, Managing Director of the visa processing agency BLS International.

Starting July 1, tour packages excluding airfares are also set to get costlier as the tax collected at source on remittances will rise from the existing 5% to 20% announced in the Finance Bill. Travel agents have demanded that it be rolled back and have expressed concerns that this will mean a loss of business for them as many may prefer to book with foreign tour operators.