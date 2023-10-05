Airfares set to surge as IndiGo announces fuel charge

October 05, 2023 07:55 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Airfares are set to rise further with budget carrier IndiGo announcing that it will levy a fuel surcharge between ₹300 and ₹1,000 on domestic flights with effect from Thursday midnight.

The additional amount to be levied will vary as per the flight distance. A Delhi- Mumbai flight will accrue a fuel surcharge of ₹550, while Delhi- Bengaluru and Delhi-Chennai flights will attract ₹650.

“The decision follows the significant increase in aviation turbine fuel (ATF) prices, which have surged in the last three months with consecutive price hikes every month,” the airline said in a statement. Fuel costs account for nearly 40% of an airline’s operational costs.

