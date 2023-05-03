ADVERTISEMENT

Airfares likely to rise as Go First cancellations reduce capacity: TAAI

May 03, 2023 01:24 pm | Updated 01:24 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Bogged down by an acute financial crunch due to grounding of more than half of its fleet amid P&W engine supply woes, Go First has cancelled flights for three days starting May 3

PTI

Passengers at a ticketing office of Go First airlines at Mumbai airport on May 3, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

No-frills carrier Go First filing for insolvency proceedings and cancelling flights is bad for the airline industry as the move will reduce capacity and could push airfares in certain routes, Travel Agents Association of India (TAAI) said on May 3. 

Bogged down by an acute financial crunch due to grounding of more than half of its fleet amid P&W engine supply woes, Go First has cancelled flights for three days starting May 3

Besides, the Wadia group-owned airline has filed for voluntary insolvency resolution proceedings under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC). 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“It is bad for the (airlines) industry... It is such a fragile industry... we lost crores of rupees in Kingfisher Airlines, in Jet Airways and we have another one going into insolvency (proceedings),” TAAI President Jyoti Mayal told PTI

The developments at Go First, which has been flying for more than 17 years, also come at a time when the domestic air traffic is on an upward trajectory. 

Ms. Mayal said that right now there is demand for air travel as it is holiday time and “we do expect fares going up in sectors it (Go First) was flying. In the coming weeks, fares are likely to go up.”  

Regarding booked tickets, she said it is the company that has to provide refunds and if it goes into insolvency, the rules are different.  

“Those are the challenges we are going to be facing”. 

TAAI has around 2,800 members. In the summer schedule that is on from March 26 to October 28, Go First is to operate 1,538 flights per week. 

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US