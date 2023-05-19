‘Aircraft shortage hinders airlines from capturing gap left by Go First’

May 19, 2023 10:42 pm | Updated 10:42 pm IST - NEW DELHI

A paucity of aircraft with various airlines in the country has resulted in their inability to fill the gap left by Go First’s temporary suspension of flights, despite the government’s efforts to nudge them to do so, according to Union Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia.

“Airlines are limited by the capacity of their fleet,” Mr. Scindia told The Hindu on the sidelines of an event late on Thursday. He was replying to a question on whether the government had instructed airlines to add flights on routes left vacant by Go First like it did following the collapse of Jet Airways in 2019.

A senior official of the Ministry of Civil Aviation said: “we always tell airlines to increase capacity. But there is no capacity due to delay in delivery of engines by Pratt and Whitney and other supply chain issues.” He also told reporters that airlines had been asked to “exercise moderation” and “maintain some kind of balance” in terms of pricing of tickets.

There cannot be a situation where there is a huge gap between the lowest and highest fare buckets, and passengers should not face hardships in terms of exorbitant fares, the official said on the condition of anonymity.

Mr. Scindia also said that original equipment manufacturers must ensure timely delivery of aircraft. “We have surpassed the pre-COVID passenger traffic number of 4.25 lakh passengers [per day], and in an off season we have seen the figure reach 4.65 lakh. Today the key issue is not passenger traffic but capacity, which is an international issue because of supply chain issues. Our airlines have put huge bulk orders, and we are desirous that these aircraft ordered by Air India and IndiGo come to our shores as soon as possible.”

GoFirst, which had 28 out of 54 aircraft grounded and operated almost 130 flights daily, temporarily suspended flights on May 2 citing financial losses due to delays on the part of Pratt and Whitney. IndiGo, too, has nearly 35 aircraft grounded because of the same reason. SpiceJet also has at least 20 aircraft grounded, while lessors too have been moving the DGCA to deregister aircraft over delayed payments.

Supply chain issues have also meant that IndiGo, which used to add an aircraft every week, added only 29 planes in the last financial year forcing it to extend lease agreements for older aircraft and wet lease two Boeing 777s from Turkish Airlines for flights into Europe. (with inputs from PTI)