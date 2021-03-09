Aircraft crew not allowed to fly within 48 hours of taking COVID-19 vaccine: DGCA

NEW DELHI

09 March 2021 18:15 IST

Pilots and cabin crew will not be permitted to fly until 48 hours after their COVID-19 vaccination, the DGCA ordered on Tuesday.

"Aircrew will be ‘medically unfit for flying’ for 48 hours after vaccination. If there are no symptoms after 48 hours, the aircrew is fit to resume unrestricted flying duties," the aviation safety regulator said in a medical circular.

If the crew experiences any symptoms after 48 hours, they will have to be reviewed by a doctor and will be permitted to fly only after they are "asymptomatic without any medications".

In case the cockpit crew or cabin crew are unfit for more than 14 days after their COVID-19 vaccination, they have to undergo a special medical examination.