Aircraft carrying Sonia Gandhi and Rahul makes emergency landing at Bhopal airport: Police

July 18, 2023 09:53 pm | Updated 09:53 pm IST - Bhopal

An aircraft on which former Congress Presidents Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi were flying to Delhi from Bengaluru made an emergency landing at Raja Bhoj Airport in Bhopal on July 18 evening due to a glitch.

This was confirmed by Bhopal Police Commissioner HC Mishra who added that the mother-son duo would now fly to Delhi on a commercial aircraft around 9.30 pm.

Reason behind the emergency landing of the aircraft and destination are not available.

Sonia Gandhi and Rahul attended the meeting of opposition parties in Bengaluru a few hours back.

“We are on the way to the airport after getting information about the emergency landing,” senior Congress leader Shoba Oza said.

(With inputs from PTI)