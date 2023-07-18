HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Aircraft carrying Sonia Gandhi and Rahul makes emergency landing at Bhopal airport: Police

Reason behind the emergency landing of the aircraft and destination are not available

July 18, 2023 09:53 pm | Updated 09:53 pm IST - Bhopal

The Hindu Bureau
This was confirmed by Bhopal Police Commissioner HC Mishra who added that the mother-son duo would now fly to Delhi on a commercial aircraft around 9.30 pm.

This was confirmed by Bhopal Police Commissioner HC Mishra who added that the mother-son duo would now fly to Delhi on a commercial aircraft around 9.30 pm. | Photo Credit: ANI

An aircraft on which former Congress Presidents Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi were flying to Delhi from Bengaluru made an emergency landing at Raja Bhoj Airport in Bhopal on July 18 evening due to a glitch.

This was confirmed by Bhopal Police Commissioner HC Mishra who added that the mother-son duo would now fly to Delhi on a commercial aircraft around 9.30 pm.

Reason behind the emergency landing of the aircraft and destination are not available.

Sonia Gandhi and Rahul attended the meeting of opposition parties in Bengaluru a few hours back.

“We are on the way to the airport after getting information about the emergency landing,” senior Congress leader Shoba Oza said.

(With inputs from PTI)

Related Topics

Rahul Gandhi

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.