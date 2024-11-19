Aircel-Maxis case: Chidambaram moves Delhi High Court

Senior Congress leader P. Chidambaram moved the Delhi High Court on Tuesday (November 19, 2024) against a trial court’s order taking cognisance of the chargesheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) against him and his son Mr. Karti Chidambaram in the Aircel-Maxis case.

Mr. Chidambaram’s counsel contended that the trial court took cognisance of the chargesheet for the alleged offence of money laundering in the absence of any sanction for prosecution of the former Union Minister who was a public servant when the offence was allegedly committed.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) raised a preliminary objection on the maintainability of the petition saying that sanction for prosecution was not required in this case as the allegations pertain to actions of Mr. Chidambaram which have nothing to do with his official duties.

The court has now posted the case for further hearing on Wednesday.

Mr. Chidambaram has also sought a stay of the proceedings before the trial court.

The trial court had on November 27, 2021, taken cognisance of the chargesheets filed by the CBI and the ED against Mr. Chidambaram and his Mr. Karti Chidambaram in the Aircel-Maxis case.

Mr. Chidambaram’s counsel said obtaining sanction for prosecution is a mandatory requirement and even as on date, no sanction has been obtained by the ED to prosecute the Congress leader.

While taking cognisance of the charge sheet, the trial court had said there was sufficient evidence to summon Mr. Chidambaram and the other accused in the corruption and money-laundering cases lodged by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the ED respectively.

The cases relate to alleged irregularities in the grant of Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) approval in the Aircel-Maxis deal.

The approval was granted in 2006 when Mr. Chidambaram was the Union Finance Minister.

