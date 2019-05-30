Aircel-Maxis case: Chidambaram, Karti get protection from arrest till August 1

A Delhi court on May 30 extended till August 1 the interim protection from arrest granted to former Union Minister P. Chidambaram and his son Karti Chidambaram, MP, in the Aircel-Maxis cases by the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Special Judge O.P. Saini extended the protection after the ED sought three-weeks’ time to argue on their anticipatory bail pleas, at which the lawyers appearing for the Chidambarams requested for extension of interim protection granted to them earlier.

The ED said its Special Director had gone to Singapore and it was to be seen if there would be any further development. They have details of the bank accounts that they are probing.

The case relates to alleged irregularities in grant of Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) approval in the Aircel-Maxis deal.