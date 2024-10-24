Airbus inaugurates new India HQ and training centre

Airbus inaugurated its new India and South Asia Headquarters and Training Centre which will comprise four A320 simulators and have the capacity to train 800 pilots and 200 technicians annually.

“It will be the heart of Airbus’ industrial mission in India, which is to catalyse the exponential growth of the aerospace industry, develop a holistic aerospace and defence ecosystem, leverage and grow the technological talent of the country, and thereby, create skilled jobs and higher aerospace exports from India,” said Michael Schoellhorn, CEO of Airbus Defence and Space, at the inauguration event.

Enumerating Airbus’s footprint in India, Mr. Schoellhorn said that the aerospace major has doubled its procurements from India to a worth of over Euros 1 billion, grown its headcount in India to 3,500 employees, apart from building two final assembly lines- one for the C295 military transporter and another for the H125 helicopter. Airbus is also developing a second pilot training facility in the national capital region along with Air India which will have 10 simulators for A320 and A350s. It will also be setting up a 5000-seater Airbus Campus in Bengaluru.

Minister for Civil Aviation Ram Mohan Naidu, who inaugurated the facility, said it was imperative to “pursue the dream of train in India” in the civil aviation space as 4,000 aircraft will be added in the next 20 years to the current fleet size of 800 aircraft with various airlines and 50 more airports will be added in the next five years and 400 airports will be added in the next 20 to 25 years.

Speaking about the current pilot training capacity in India, the Minister said that the country has added eight flying training organisation in the past 3 to 4 years, and 10 more were in the pipeline. The total training aircraft have grown from 190 in 2020 to 264 in 2024 and commercial pilot licences issued have increased from 744 in 2019 to 1600 in 2023.

Abolition of airport royalties and rationalised land rentals have led to a growth in FTOs, he said, adding that the government is also working to reduce the fuel cost and other expenses associated with pilot training to ease the burden on FTOs.