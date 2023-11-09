HamberMenu
Airbus, HAL tie up for commercial aircraft maintenance

November 09, 2023 09:00 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau

French aerospace manufacturer Airbus said on Thursday that it was partnering with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) for commercial aircraft service support.

Under the agreement, Airbus will provide the A320 family tool package and offer specialised consulting services to HAL to set up an MRO. Airbus will also offer HAL access to AirbusWorld, a digital platform that offers support, technical data and training solutions.

HAL’s Nashik division has capabilities in civil MRO, which include three Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA)-approved hangars and skilled manpower from their defence activities.

“HAL has a vision to establish an integrated MRO hub in the country and provide airlines with an effective MRO solution. This step by HAL Nashik is also aligned to civil-military convergence and the Make in India mission of the Government of India,” said Saket Chaturvedi, CEO (MiG Complex), HAL.

“An indigenous MRO infrastructure will not only help airlines streamline their aircraft operations, but also support the government’s aim of making India a global aviation hub,” said Rémi Maillard, President and Managing Director, Airbus India and South Asia.

