Air Suvidha portal may reopen for travellers from five countries

December 29, 2022 03:12 am | Updated December 28, 2022 08:53 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The government could resume mandatory self declaration of COVID-19 status on Air Suvidha portal for travellers from Japan, South Korea, Thailand, China and Singapore, said Health Ministry sources.

Last Saturday, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said a negative RT-PCR test would be made mandatory for tourists arriving from these four countries. However, the government is yet to update its guidelines for international travellers. The guidelines were last updated on December 22, 2022 which requires random testing for 2% of passengers on each international flight.

The Minister’s statement has led to some confusion among tourists, as a result the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) on Wednesday sought to lay those apprehensions to rest and said there was yet to be a formal order from the government on RT-PCR tests.

“Kindly be informed that since October 1, 2022, international travellers to Thailand no longer require to show any proof of vaccination or ATK test result. Tourism in Thailand is back to normal and has no restrictions of travel across the country. All business and tourism-related products and services are opened and are geared up for the New Year celebrations with suitable measures,” TAT said in a statement.

