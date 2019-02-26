Air strikes hit Balakot in Pakistan, initial assessment 100% hit: sources

The pre-dawn air strikes by the Indian Air Force (IAF) Mirage fighter jets was on a Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) training camp located in Balakot inside Pakistan and not the one in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (POK), a senior IAF source said.

“The terror launch pads along the LoC were moved deep inside after the Pulwama attack. The training camp in Balakot was deep inside. It’s in proper Pakistan itself, close to Abbottabad infamous because of Osama bin Laden,” the source said on condition of anonymity.

Balakot, about 40-50 kms from LOC, is situated in Mansehra district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province of Pakistan. It is about two hours’ drive from Abbottabad.

Another source said the initial Battle Damage Assessment (BDA) is that the hit was 100% and all aircraft returned safely. Further details from the assessment are awaited.

IAF’s Central Air Command led the air strikes. The indigenous Netra early warning aircraft was in the air monitoring the operation and IAF mid-air refueller was also dispatched and ready.

Ahead of the strikes, the Army was put on high alert along the LoC. A senior officer posted along the LoC said they were on high alert in anticipation of retaliatory firing by Pakistan army. “We were told to hold fire as there was movement of jets overhead and they were our own,” he said on the air strike as IAF jets crossed the LoC.