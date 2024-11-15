 />
Air quality very poor in Chandigarh; AQI at 327

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, 401 and 450 severe and above 450 severe plus

Published - November 15, 2024 11:53 am IST - Chandigarh

PTI
Women riding a vegetable truck cover themselves with a blanket as smog engulfs a street early morning in Chandigarh on November 13, 2024.

Women riding a vegetable truck cover themselves with a blanket as smog engulfs a street early morning in Chandigarh on November 13, 2024. | Photo Credit: AFP

The Union Territory of Chandigarh and several places in Haryana on Friday (November 15, 2024) recorded very poor air quality while in neighbouring Punjab the situation was comparatively better.

Chandigarh recorded the Air Quality Index (AQI) at 327 at 10 a.m., according to the Central Pollution Control Board's Sameer app, which provides hourly updates.

On Thursday (November 14, 2024), Chandigarh, which is the common capital of Haryana and Punjab, had witnessed its AQI plunging to the 'severe' category for the first time in the season.

Punjab’s AQI deteriorates from ‘moderate’ to ‘poor’

The air quality in several parts of Haryana was also recorded in the very poor bracket on Friday.

As per the CPCB's Sameer app data available at 10 am, the AQI was 323 in Gurugram, 346 in Bhiwani, 318 in Ballabhgarh, 318 in Jind, 313 in Karnal, 334 in Kaithal and 304 in Sonipat.

In Punjab, Amritsar recorded its AQI at 225, Ludhiana 178, Mandi Gobindgarh 203, Rupnagar 228 and Jalandhar 241.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, 401 and 450 severe and above 450 severe plus.

GRAP-III restrictions in Delhi: What is allowed and what is banned?

Stubble burning in Punjab and Haryana after harvesting the paddy crop in October and November is often blamed for the rise in air pollution in Delhi.

As the window for sowing the Rabi crop, wheat, is very short after paddy harvest, some farmers set their fields on fire to quickly clear the crop residue.

