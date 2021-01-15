National

Air quality ‘severe’ in Ghaziabad, Noida and Faridabad

A motorcyclist rides through thick smog in Ghaziabad. File   | Photo Credit: PTI

Air quality plunged to “severe” levels in Ghaziabad, Noida, Greater Noida and Faridabad, while it was “very poor” in Gurgaon, according to a 24-hour data issued by a government agency on January 14.

Pollutants PM 2.5 and PM 10 remained prominent in the air of the five immediate neighbours of Delhi, according to the air quality index (AQI) maintained by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

According to the index, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 and 500 ‘severe’.

The average 24-hour AQI at 4 p.m. on Thursday was 429 in Ghaziabad, 410 in Greater Noida, 412 in Noida, 447 in Faridabad and 364 in Gurgaon, according to CPCB’s Sameer app.

On January 13, it was 388 in Ghaziabad, 398 in Greater Noida, 348 in Noida, 367 in Faridabad and 276 in Gurgaon.

On January 12, it was 324 in Ghaziabad, 312 in Greater Noida, 278 in Noida, 260 in Faridabad and 213 in Gurgaon.

The CPCB states that an AQI in the “severe” category affects healthy people and seriously impacts those with existing diseases, while “very poor” may cause respiratory illness on prolonged exposure.

The AQI for each city is based on the average value of all stations there. Ghaziabad and Gurgaon have three such stations, while Noida, Greater Noida and Faridabad have two stations each, according to the app.

Comments
Related Articles

Committed to resolve disputes through talks; will stand firm against any attempt to ‘unilaterally’ change status quo: Army Chief

Anna Hazare writes to Narendra Modi, renews threat to launch ‘last hunger strike’ for farmers

Allahabad High Court bars Amethi Police from taking coercive action against interfaith couple

Narendra Modi pens Gujarati poem eulogising sun on Makar Sankranti

Opposition parties politicising farm laws, PM with farmers: Nadda

Coronavirus | India says COVID-19 vaccine supply to other countries will take ‘some time’

At least 80 participants injured in jallikattu event at Madurai’s Avaniapuram

Rebel outfit member held in Manipur, guns seized

Manipur Police destroy seized drugs in Imphal

Coronavirus | 665 new cases of COVID-19 recorded in Tamil Nadu

India, China continue to maintain close communication: MEA on Ladakh standoff

Coronavirus | Narendra Modi to launch pan-India rollout of COVID-19 vaccination drive on January 16

Devotees worship Makarajyothi at Sabarimala

No foreign leader as chief guest on Republic Day this year

Centre releases ₹90.56 crore for second Integrated Check Post in Tripura

Massive employment to be generated due to measures taken for self-reliance in health sector: Vardhan

Befitting reply if any ‘superpower’ hurts national pride: Rajnath Singh

Comedian Faruqui, in jail for two weeks, seeks bail

PDP leader Naeem Akhtar found unconscious in Srinagar sub-jail room, hospitalised

India deplores ‘false assertions’ in UK Parliament Kashmir debate
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 15, 2021 12:36:25 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/air-quality-severe-in-ghaziabad-noida-and-faridabad/article33576854.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY