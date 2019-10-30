National

Air quality plunges to ‘severe’ category in several parts of Delhi

more-in

Air quality plunges to ‘severe’ category in Delhi

The skies over the national capital were a smoky grey on Tuesday as the sun struggled to shine through the haze, with the air quality slipping into the “severe” category in several places in the city. At 12.30 p.m., the city’s overall air quality index was 390 — marginally better than Monday’s high of 397 at 8 p.m. — according to the Central Pollution Control Board. PTI

Support quality journalism - Subscribe to The Hindu Digital

Comments
Related Topics National
Delhi
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 30, 2019 8:17:22 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/air-quality-plunges-to-severe-category-in-several-parts-of-delhi/article29828929.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY