Air quality plunges to ‘severe’ category in several parts of Delhi

Air quality plunges to ‘severe’ category in Delhi

The skies over the national capital were a smoky grey on Tuesday as the sun struggled to shine through the haze, with the air quality slipping into the “severe” category in several places in the city. At 12.30 p.m., the city’s overall air quality index was 390 — marginally better than Monday’s high of 397 at 8 p.m. — according to the Central Pollution Control Board. PTI