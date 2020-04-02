Watch | Air quality improves amid lockdown in India

India is currently under the biggest lockdown with around 130 crore people asked to stay home in view of the COVID-19 outbreak.

According to the Centre-run System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), the measures against COVID-19 have led to a drop in PM2.5 (fine particulate pollutant) by 30% in Delhi and by 15% in Ahmedabad and Pune, respectively.

According to the data of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the air quality in the national capital is presently in the “good” category. In Kanpur, which has high pollution levels, it is in the “satisfactory” category.

Environmentalists believe that the reduced pollution levels should act as a wake-up call for the government