ADVERTISEMENT

Air power to play critical role in deciding outcome of any future conflict: IAF Chief V.R. Chaudhari

February 11, 2023 04:05 am | Updated 01:36 am IST - Jaisalmer

The IAF chief stressed the need for maintaining a high state of readiness to take on the emerging contingencies

PTI

Air Chief Marshal V.R. Chaudhari, Chief of the Indian Air Force staff. File. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR

Air Chief Marshal V.R. Chaudhari on February 10 said air power will play a critical role in deciding the outcome of any conflict in future and stressed the need for maintaining a high state of readiness.

Speaking at the Commanders' Conference of South Western Air Command (SWAC) at the Jaisalmer Air Force Station, the Indian Air Force (IAF) chief apprised commanders of the current security scenario and the likely roles of the force, according to a release.

The two-day conference concluded on Friday.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

"In any future conflict, air power would play a vital and critical role in deciding the outcome," the release quoted Mr.- Chaudhari as saying.

The IAF chief stressed the need for maintaining a high state of readiness to take on the emerging contingencies, it said.

The Chief of Air Staff also emphasised the need to ensure smooth induction of Agniveervayu into the IAF, it added.

Mr. Chaudhari acknowledged the efforts of the commanders and urged them to continue to ensure that the IAF remains alert and ready at all times.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

defence

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US