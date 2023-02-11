HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Air power to play critical role in deciding outcome of any future conflict: IAF Chief V.R. Chaudhari

The IAF chief stressed the need for maintaining a high state of readiness to take on the emerging contingencies

February 11, 2023 04:05 am | Updated 04:05 am IST - Jaisalmer

PTI
Air Chief Marshal V.R. Chaudhari, Chief of the Indian Air Force staff. File.

Air Chief Marshal V.R. Chaudhari, Chief of the Indian Air Force staff. File. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR

Air Chief Marshal V.R. Chaudhari on February 10 said air power will play a critical role in deciding the outcome of any conflict in future and stressed the need for maintaining a high state of readiness.

Speaking at the Commanders' Conference of South Western Air Command (SWAC) at the Jaisalmer Air Force Station, the Indian Air Force (IAF) chief apprised commanders of the current security scenario and the likely roles of the force, according to a release.

The two-day conference concluded on Friday.

"In any future conflict, air power would play a vital and critical role in deciding the outcome," the release quoted Mr.- Chaudhari as saying.

The IAF chief stressed the need for maintaining a high state of readiness to take on the emerging contingencies, it said.

The Chief of Air Staff also emphasised the need to ensure smooth induction of Agniveervayu into the IAF, it added.

Mr. Chaudhari acknowledged the efforts of the commanders and urged them to continue to ensure that the IAF remains alert and ready at all times.

Related Topics

defence

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.