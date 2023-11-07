ADVERTISEMENT

Air pollution | SC directs Punjab, Haryana, U.P. and Rajasthan to immediately stop crop residue burning

November 07, 2023 01:09 pm | Updated 01:30 pm IST

“Delhi can’t be made to go through this year after year,” the Supreme Court said

The Hindu Bureau

Stubble (parali) are burned to remove paddy crop residues from a field on the outskirts of Chandigarh on November 04, 2023. | Photo Credit: SHASHI SHEKHAR KASHYAP

As Delhi continued to battle air pollution and the AQI level kept deteriorating in the national capital, the Supreme Court on November 7 directed Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan to “immediately stop crop residue burning”.

“Delhi can’t be made to go through this year after year,” a Bench of Justices Sanjay Kishan kaul and Sudhanshu Dhulia said. “Crop burning is a major contributor to pollution,” the Bench said.

ALSO READ
Delhi’s air pollution: Air quality in ‘severe plus’ category again; Primary schools shut till November 10

Delhi air pollution: What you need to know right now?

The court also directed the Delhi government to ensure that municipal solid waste is not burnt in the open. The Bench told the counsel representing the Punjab government, “there cannot be a political battle every time” .

The court called for a meeting to be held on November 8 and asked all the stakeholders to connect. “Eminent Secretary should call for a meeting tomorrow, whether physically or Zoom. All stakeholders will connect to ensure that we have a better picture and some redemption by Friday.”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The matter has been posted for next hearing on November 10.

(With inputs from PTI, Live Law)

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

air pollution

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US