Air pollution: Delhi forms 586 teams to ensure implementation of ban on construction, demolition work

The government has prepared a strong monitoring system to ensure compliance of the directions.

PTI New Delhi
October 30, 2022 14:45 IST

Locals at an open field area shrouded in smog, in New Delhi, on October 30, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on October 30, 2022 said the city government has set up 586 teams to ensure strict implementation of the ban on construction and demolition activities in the national capital in view of worsening air quality.

Addressing a press conference, Mr. Rai said that as per experts, wind speed and direction would become unfavourable from November 1 and push the air quality index into the 'severe' category.

Therefore, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has directed the authorities in the NCR to implement curbs, including a ban on construction and demolition activities, under stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan, he said.

"We have held a meeting with all construction agencies in the capital and government departments concerned, including the PWD, MCD, Railways, DDA and the Delhi Pollution Control Committee. We have decided to implement the ban on construction and demolition activities in the city," the Minister said.

The government has prepared a strong monitoring system to ensure compliance of the directions. It has set up 586 teams comprising officials of different departments, he said.

These teams will monitor the implementation of the ban on construction and demolition activities.

Under stage III of GRAP, the authorities have been asked to enforce a strict ban on construction and demolition activities in the NCR, except for essential projects and non-polluting activities such as plumbing, carpentry, interior decoration and electrical works.

The restrictions will not be applicable on essential projects concerning national security, defence, railways and metro rail among others.

The ban on construction and demolition activities covers earthwork for excavation, boring and drilling; fabrication and welding operations; loading and unloading of construction material; transfer of raw material, including fly ash, either manually or through conveyor belts and vehicular movement on unpaved roads.

It also bans the operation of batching plants; laying of sewer lines, waterline, drainage work and electric cabling through open trench system; cutting and fixing of tiles, stones and other flooring materials; grinding activities; piling work; water proofing work; road construction and repair works, including paving of sidewalks, pathways and central verges among others.

