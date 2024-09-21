ADVERTISEMENT

Air Marshal A.P. Singh appointed next Chief of Air Force

Updated - September 21, 2024 02:27 pm IST - NEW DELHI

He will take over the top post on September 30 when the incumbent Air Chief Marshal V.R. Chaudhari retires

Dinakar Peri
Dinakar Peri

Air Marshal A.P. Singh is the new Chief of Indian Air Force | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Air Marshal A.P. Singh has been appointed the next Chief of the Air Staff. He is currently the Vice Chief of the Indian Air Force (IAF) and will take over the top post on September 30 when the incumbent Air Chief Marshal V.R. Chaudhari retires on superannuation.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The Government has appointed Air Marshal Amar Preet Singh presently serving as Vice Chief of the Air Staff, as the next Chief of the Air Staff, in the rank of Air Chief Marshal, with effect from the afternoon of September 30, 2024,” a defence ministry statement said on Saturday.

An alumnus of the National Defence Academy, Defence Services Staff College and National Defence College, Air Marshal Singh was commissioned into the Fighter Stream of the IAF on December 21, 1984. He is a qualified flying instructor and an experimental test pilot with more than 5000 hours of flying experience on a variety of fixed and rotary wing aircraft.

File picture of Air Marshal A.P. Singh with the Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas | Photo Credit: ANI

Air Marshal Singh has commanded an operational fighter squadron and a frontline air base. As a test pilot, he led the MiG-29 Upgrade Project Management Team at Moscow, Russia. He was also the Project Director (Flight Test) at National Flight Test Centre looking after the flight testing of the Light Combat Aircraft (Tejas). He served as the Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief at Central Air Command before taking over as the Vice Chief on February 1, 2023.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Air Marshal is a recipient of Param Vishisht Seva Medal and Ati Vishisht Seva Medal.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

defence

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US