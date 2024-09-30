GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Air Marshal Amar Preet Singh takes charge as new Indian Air Force Chief

Air Chief Marshal Singh was earlier serving as Vice Chief of the Air Force

Updated - September 30, 2024 05:34 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Undated photo of Vice Chief of Air Staff Air Marshal Amar Preet Singh, who has been appointed as the next Chief of the Air Staff.

Undated photo of Vice Chief of Air Staff Air Marshal Amar Preet Singh, who has been appointed as the next Chief of the Air Staff. | Photo Credit: PTI

Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh, an accomplished fighter pilot with more than 5,000 hours of flying experience, on Monday (September 30, 2024) assumed charge as new Chief of the Indian Air Force, succeeding incumbent Air Chief Marshal V R Chaudhari.

Air Chief Marshal Singh was serving as Vice Chief of the Air Force in his previous assignment.

Air Chief Marshal Chaudhari retired from service after helming the force for three years.

Born on October 27, 1964, Air Chief Marshal Singh was commissioned into the fighter pilot stream of the Indian Air Force in December 1984.

In his long and distinguished service spanning nearly 40 years, he has served in a variety of command, staff, instructional and foreign appointments.

Air Marshal Tejinder Singh takes over as Deputy Chief of Air Staff

An alumnus of the National Defence Academy, Defence Services Staff College and National Defence College, the air officer is a qualified flying instructor and an experimental test pilot with more than 5,000 hours of flying experience on a variety of fixed and rotary wing aircraft.

Air Chief Marshal Singh has commanded an operational fighter squadron and a frontline air base.

As a test pilot, he led the MiG-29 upgrade project management team at Moscow.

He was also the project director (flight test) at National Flight Test Centre and was tasked with flight testing of the Light Combat Aircraft, Tejas.

Air Chief Marshal Singh has taken charge of the IAF amid concerns over delays in supply of LCA Tejas-Mark 1A variant to the force by state-run aerospace giant Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL).

The officer has held important staff appointments of Air Defence Commander at South Western Air Command and Senior Air Staff Officer at Eastern Air Command.

Prior to assuming the charge of Vice Chief of the Air Staff in February last year, he was the Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Central Air Command.

The Air Chief Marshal is a recipient of the Param Vishisht Seva Medal and Ati Vishisht Seva Medal.

Air Chief Marshal Singh is known as a fitness enthusiast who also plays squash.

Published - September 30, 2024 05:23 pm IST

