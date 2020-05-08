National

Air India’s repatriation flight from Singapore lands at Delhi airport with 234 passengers

Passengers who arrived from Singapore are being checked by health officials at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi on Friday.

An Air India repatriation flight from Singapore landed at the Delhi airport on Friday morning with 234 passengers, senior officials of the airline said.

The flight was part of the Vande Bharat mission, which started on Thursday to bring back stranded Indian nationals home amid the novel coronavirus-induced lockdown.

“The B-787 plane of Air India with 234 passengers landed at the Delhi airport around 11.45 am,” an official of the airline said.

The passengers were screened at the airport and will be quarantined in the government arranged facilities, including in hotels, for 14 days.

Air India will be operating 64 flights to 12 countries between May 7 and May 14 to bring back approximately 15,000 stranded Indians.

The aviation sector has been hit hard due to the suspension of all scheduled commercial passenger flights during the lockdown in the country which began on March 25.

