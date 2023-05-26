Air India's plane to Vancouver suffers technical snag; returns to Delhi

May 26, 2023 09:58 pm | Updated 09:58 pm IST - NEW DELHI

An Air India plane en route to Vancouver returned to Delhi shortly after take off on Friday, due to a technical issue.

The Boeing 777 aircraft landed back safely in the national capital, the airline said in a statement.

"Air India flight AI185 Delhi to Vancouver dated May 26, 2023, operated by B777 aircraft has air returned to Delhi following a technical issue shortly after take off," it said.

An airline spokesperson said there were 298 passengers onboard the aircraft, and later they were taken in another plane to Vancouver.

