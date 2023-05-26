ADVERTISEMENT

Air India's plane to Vancouver suffers technical snag; returns to Delhi

May 26, 2023 09:58 pm | Updated 09:58 pm IST - NEW DELHI

An airline spokesperson said there were 298 passengers onboard the aircraft, and later they were taken in another plane to Vancouver

PTI

An Air India plane en route to Vancouver returned to Delhi shortly after take off on Friday, due to a technical issue.

The Boeing 777 aircraft landed back safely in the national capital, the airline said in a statement.

"Air India flight AI185 Delhi to Vancouver dated May 26, 2023, operated by B777 aircraft has air returned to Delhi following a technical issue shortly after take off," it said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

An airline spokesperson said there were 298 passengers onboard the aircraft, and later they were taken in another plane to Vancouver.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

air transport

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US