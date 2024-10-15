Air India’s Delhi-Chicago flight diverted to Canada following bomb threat

Air India’s Delhi to Chicago flight AI 127 was diverted to Iqaluit airport in Canada following a bomb threat on Tuesday (October 15, 2024), the airline said.

“The aircraft and passengers are being re-screened as per the laid down security protocol. Air India has activated agencies at the airport to assist the passengers until their journey can resume,” Air India said in a press statement.

On Monday (October 14, 2024), too, Air India’s Mumbai to New York flight was diverted to Delhi after a bomb threat was made on X. The flight was later rescheduled for departure on Tuesday and passengers were accommodated in hotels. There were separate threats also issued for two of IndiGo’s flights that were delayed for over seven hours.

Air India also said that the carrier as well as other local airlines have been subject to a number of threats in recent days.

“Though all have subsequently been found to be hoaxes, as a responsible airline operator all threats are taken seriously. The inconvenience to customers is sincerely regretted,” it said.

Further, the airline said it is extending all cooperation to authorities in identifying the perpetrators of such threats to ensure that they are held accountable for the disruption and inconvenience caused to passenger.

Air India also said it will consider legal action against those responsible to recover damages incurred by the airline.

