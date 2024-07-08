GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Air India welcomes first narrow body aircraft in Delhi

This introduction marks the first time Air India is offering premium economy on its narrow-body aircraft

Published - July 08, 2024 07:07 am IST - New Delhi

ANI
Airbus A 320 aircraft operated by Air India taxis at IGI Airport, in New Delhi.

Airbus A 320 aircraft operated by Air India taxis at IGI Airport, in New Delhi. | Photo Credit: V. Sudershan

Tata Group-owned Air India welcomed its first narrow-body aircraft in new livery. The Airbus A320 Neo, registered VT-RTN, landed at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi from the Airbus facility in Toulouse, France, on July 7.

The company said that the addition of the new aircraft is a significant milestone in its transformation journey. This addition to the Air India fleet features a three-class configuration, including luxury business class seats, 24 premium economy seats with extra legroom, and 132 comfortable economy class seats.

Notably, this introduction marks the first time Air India is offering premium economy on its narrow-body aircraft. The A320 Neo is expected to enter service in August 2024, primarily operating on domestic short-haul routes. Currently, three A320 Neo aircraft with three-class configurations in the old Air India livery have already commenced operations within the domestic network.

Starting early next year, Air India plans to enhance the flying experience for its guests by deploying new, upgraded, and refurbished aircraft across both its narrow-body and wide-body fleets.

Founded by the legendary J.R.D. Tata, Air India has a rich history in the aviation sector. Its inaugural flight took off on October 15, 1932. Since then, Air India has built an extensive domestic network and operates non-stop flights to major cities around the world, including destinations in the USA, Canada, U.K., Europe, the Far East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and the Gulf.

After 69 years as a government-owned enterprise, Air India and its low-cost subsidiary Air India Express were welcomed back into the Tata Group in January 2022. The airline is currently navigating through a significant five-year transformation roadmap under the aegis of Vihaan.AI, with an ambition to become a world-class airline with an Indian heart. The first phase of this transformation, known as the Taxi phase, recently concluded.

It focused on addressing the basics, including returning many long-grounded aircraft to service, recruiting additional talent across flying and ground functions, upgrading technology, and enhancing customer care initiatives. Air India is a member of Star Alliance, the world's largest global airline consortium, which enables it to offer extensive connectivity and facilitate travel for passengers worldwide.

