Air India urination case | Court adjourns Shankar Mishra's bail plea to January 30

January 27, 2023 01:32 pm | Updated 01:32 pm IST - New Delhi

The court adjourned the matter after noting the investigating officer was not present

PTI

Accused Shankar Mishra leaves IGI Police Station after questioning in connection with the Air India passenger urinating case, in New Delhi. | Photo Credit: ANI

A Delhi court on January 27 adjourned Shankar Mishra's petition seeking bail to January 30.

Mr. Mishra, who is accused of urinating on a woman co-passenger onboard a flight in November last year had filed a fresh bail application seeking regular bail.

Further, the complainant's counsel was not provided a copy of the bail plea, it noted.

The incident took place onboard the Air India flight from New York to Delhi on November 26, 2022.

Mr. Mishra was allegedly in an inebriated condition.

