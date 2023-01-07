ADVERTISEMENT

Air India urinating incident: Delhi Police arrests accused from Bengaluru

January 07, 2023 10:45 am | Updated 11:31 am IST - New Delhi

Shankar Mishra allegedly urinated on the woman, a senior citizen, in an inebriated condition in the business class of the Air India flight from New York to Delhi on November 26 last year

The Hindu Bureau

Representational file image. | Photo Credit: K. Pichumani

Delhi Police has arrested from Bengaluru the man who allegedly urinated on a woman co-passenger on an Air India flight, officials said on Saturday.

A special team of Delhi Police, who were camping in Bengaluru from Thursday, arrested Shankar Mishra, who in an inebriated state urinated on a female co-passenger on an Air India flight on November 26. He was on the run since there was a FIR against him in Delhi

With the assistance of sleuths from Central Crime Branch of Bengaluru City Police, he was tracked down to a service apartment in Sanjay Nagar, North Bengaluru, and was arrested from there, city police sources said.

The special team from Delhi had visited his office Wells Fargo in Marathahahlli and his sister’s house in the Bengaluru on Friday but could not find him. They had questioned his sister and co-workers. His employer Wells Fargo terminated his service on Friday. 

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Airport) Ravi Kumar Singh said, "Accused Shankar Mishra in IGIA case has been arrested from Bengaluru by a Delhi Police team. He has been brought to Delhi and further investigation into the case is in progress."

Delhi Police registered an FIR against Mishra on January 4 on a complaint given by the woman to Air India.

(With inputs from PTI)

